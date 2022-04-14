Guntur Police launch WhatsApp helpline

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to reduce traffic hazards in the city, police has set up a traffic control room and WhatsApp number, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez. Addressing media persons here, the SP launched the traffic WhatsApp number 8688831595. He said that the police has been taking all required action to solve traffic issues in the city. He instructed the traffic police to set up stop boards.