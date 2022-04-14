STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC fare increase unfair, withdraw it: TDP chief

Condemning the fare hike in all categories of bus services, including Palle Velugu, he said the government should extend the much needed support to the RTC after merging it with the government.

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the State government for increasing the ticket fare of RTC buses, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the government to withdraw the decision as the people are already burdened with electricity charges, tax on garbage and hike in property tax. He alleged that the government made it a practice to increase the taxes or charges of one department a week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Naidu said poor and middle-class people, who mostly use RTC buses will be severely affected with the fresh hike in the fare. Stating that the YSRC government enhanced the RTC ticket fare for the second time, he demanded the withdrawal of the fresh fare hike. Condemning the fare hike in all categories of bus services, including Palle Velugu, he said the government should extend the much needed support to the RTC after merging it with the government.

Reconsider on power holiday: TDP 

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw power holiday for industries considering its disastrous effect on production and employment. In a letter to the CM on Wednesday, he said there will be an existential threat to industries altogether if a timely decision is not taken on rolling back power holiday

