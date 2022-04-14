Six killed in fire at Andhra chemical plant, dozen injured; CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia
According to Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Eluru, the injured are being treated in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada.
Published: 14th April 2022 09:18 AM
ELURU: Six persons died in a fire accident in a chemical factory located in Akkireddygudem in the district and 12 others sustained burns, police said on Thursday.
He said it is suspected the fire broke out late on Wednesday in the plant's reactor that makes polymer power.
