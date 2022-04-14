STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed up Nadu-Nedu second phase: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Development of basic infrastructure in the government schools and junior colleges under the second phase has been taken up at a cost of Rs 11,267 crore.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A school wall painted as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, near Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in 25,000 schools and 468 junior colleges in the State. Development of basic infrastructure in the government schools and junior colleges under the second phase has been taken up at a cost of Rs 11,267 crore.

Speaking at a review meeting on education at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said each mandal in the State should have two junior colleges and of them one should be for girls. Referring to the Nadu-Nedu programme, he said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu should give a major facelift to more number of government schools and junior colleges.  

The officials should keep Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits ready for distribution to students by the time schools reopen after summer vacation, he said. The officials informed Jagan that Rs 960 crore will be spent on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka this fiscal, which is Rs 200 crore more compared to the last financial year and the kits will be distributed to students soon after reopening of schools. 

With regard to the New Education Policy, Jagan instructed the officials to set up adequate classrooms for students and start the process of rolling out six types of schools in a phased manner starting from July. The subject-wise teacher placement programme should be undertaken in line with the categorisation of schools and it should be completed by July 2024. Every high school and high school plus must be affiliated to CBSE, he asserted.

Further, Jagan asked the officials to make an app available to teachers and students on the pronunciation of English words and include the parents as well in the initiative.The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Jagananna Goru Muddha and Sampoorna Poshana schemes, which should be constantly monitored to achieve better results.  

The officials also informed him that a Standard Operating Procedure was evolved pertaining to duties of police women in the education system to promote awareness on safety in schools and colleges, besides educating girls on Disha App.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director K Vetriselvi and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka 
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to keep Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits ready for distribution to students by the time schools reopen after summer vacation
The officials informed the Chief Minister that Rs 960 crore will be spent on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka this financial year and the kits will be distributed to students soon after reopening of schools

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Nadu-Nedu
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp