Speed up Nadu-Nedu second phase: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in 25,000 schools and 468 junior colleges in the State. Development of basic infrastructure in the government schools and junior colleges under the second phase has been taken up at a cost of Rs 11,267 crore.

Speaking at a review meeting on education at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said each mandal in the State should have two junior colleges and of them one should be for girls. Referring to the Nadu-Nedu programme, he said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu should give a major facelift to more number of government schools and junior colleges.

The officials should keep Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits ready for distribution to students by the time schools reopen after summer vacation, he said. The officials informed Jagan that Rs 960 crore will be spent on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka this fiscal, which is Rs 200 crore more compared to the last financial year and the kits will be distributed to students soon after reopening of schools.

With regard to the New Education Policy, Jagan instructed the officials to set up adequate classrooms for students and start the process of rolling out six types of schools in a phased manner starting from July. The subject-wise teacher placement programme should be undertaken in line with the categorisation of schools and it should be completed by July 2024. Every high school and high school plus must be affiliated to CBSE, he asserted.

Further, Jagan asked the officials to make an app available to teachers and students on the pronunciation of English words and include the parents as well in the initiative.The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Jagananna Goru Muddha and Sampoorna Poshana schemes, which should be constantly monitored to achieve better results.

The officials also informed him that a Standard Operating Procedure was evolved pertaining to duties of police women in the education system to promote awareness on safety in schools and colleges, besides educating girls on Disha App.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director K Vetriselvi and other senior officials attended the meeting.

