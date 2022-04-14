Swadesh Darshan tourist trains from AP to North India connecting spiritual centres
The first train will start from Renigunta Junction and covers Agra, Mathura, Mata Vaishnodevi and Amritsar, the second train starts from Secunderabad It covers Varanasi, Prayag Sangam and Gaya.
Published: 14th April 2022 05:20 AM | Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:20 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run two ‘Swadesh Darshan tourist trains’ from Andhra Pradesh to North India connecting spiritual centres. The first train, SCZFT-01, will start from Renigunta Junction/Tirupati on May 27 and cover Agra, Mathura, Mata Vaishnodevi and Amritsar with halts at Vijayawada and Secunderabad. The second train, SCZSD-03 ‘Mahalaya Pind Daan’, will start from Secunderabad on September 14and stop at Vijayawada, Vizag and Bhubaneswar. It covers Varanasi, Prayag Sangam and Gaya.