Swadesh Darshan tourist trains  from AP to North India connecting spiritual centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run two ‘Swadesh Darshan tourist trains’ from Andhra Pradesh to North India connecting spiritual centres. The first train, SCZFT-01, will start from Renigunta Junction/Tirupati on May 27 and cover Agra, Mathura, Mata Vaishnodevi and Amritsar with halts at Vijayawada and Secunderabad. The second train, SCZSD-03 ‘Mahalaya Pind Daan’, will start from Secunderabad on September 14and stop at Vijayawada, Vizag and Bhubaneswar. It covers Varanasi, Prayag Sangam and Gaya.