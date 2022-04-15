STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Pollution Control Board orders closure of Porus chemical unit

The PCB said it was not informed after the blast, it said an estimated 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilolitres of water was used for fire hydrant system.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspecting the chemical factory after the blast at Musunuru mandal in Eluru district on Thursday. | Express'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued orders for immediate closure of Porus Laboratories Private Limited at Akkireddygudem following the mishap claiming six lives for non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas. The PCB has also directed the APCPDCL to disconnect power supply to the unit.

The PCB, in its orders, said the industry had five production blocks and of which two were not working for the past 18 months. Three blocks were working and drug intermediates were being produced. The blast took place in the block D during stage-1 process.

The PCB said it was not informed after the blast.  It said an estimated 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilolitres of water was used for fire hydrant system. It directed the industry to dispose of the entire debris in a scientific manner. 

“If you continue to operate the unit even after the order, you will be liable for prosecution under Section 41 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 37 (1) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,’’ the PCB stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Pollution Control Board Porus Laboratories
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp