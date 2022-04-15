AP Pollution Control Board orders closure of Porus chemical unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued orders for immediate closure of Porus Laboratories Private Limited at Akkireddygudem following the mishap claiming six lives for non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas. The PCB has also directed the APCPDCL to disconnect power supply to the unit.

The PCB, in its orders, said the industry had five production blocks and of which two were not working for the past 18 months. Three blocks were working and drug intermediates were being produced. The blast took place in the block D during stage-1 process.

The PCB said it was not informed after the blast. It said an estimated 50 tonnes of hazardous waste of reaction mass fell on the ground and 40 kilolitres of water was used for fire hydrant system. It directed the industry to dispose of the entire debris in a scientific manner.

“If you continue to operate the unit even after the order, you will be liable for prosecution under Section 41 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 37 (1) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,’’ the PCB stated.