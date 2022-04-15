STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Celestial wedding at Vontimitta today 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan will present silk robes and Muthyala Talambralu on behalf of the State government for the celestial wedding. 

Arrangements in place for celestial wedding; illuminated Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Kadapa district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the celestial wedding to be performed on the sixth day of the ongoing Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta on Friday. The Brahmotsavams that were celebrated in Ekantham for the past two years owing to the Covid pandemic are being celebrated in a  grand manner this year. 

CM to present silk robes 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan will present silk robes and Muthyala Talambralu on behalf of the State government for the celestial wedding. Anticipating around one lakh devotees for the celestial wedding, authorities have set up galleries and made seating arrangements on 52 acres. Seating arrangements were made for around 300 VIPs, including the Chief Minister, Governor, and ministers, on the Kalyana Vedika. The authorities have set up 150 counters and readied 2.17 lakh packets of prasad and Muthyala Talambralu to distribute among devotees.

The authorities have deployed 108 emergency ambulances and appointed health and medical officers and set up help desks and installed CCTV cameras. Large LED screens were installed to enable devotees to witness the wedding. The APSRTC will operate 135 special bus services from Tirupati, Madanapalle, Anantapur and other Rayalaseema towns to Vontimitta. The buses will be operated from Friday 6 am to Saturday 6 am. Separate buses will be used to transport devotees from Vontimitta to Kalyanam premises.

Meanwhile, the police have made elaborate security arrangements and deployed 3,500 police personnel. 
SP KKN Anburajan said traffic restrictions have been enforced in Kadapa town, Vontimitta and Renigunta roads and requested the public to cooperate with the police. On Thursday, TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy inspected the arrangements. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kodanda Ramaswamy temple and later he will participate in the wedding that will take place between 8 pm to 10 pm. The wedding will be telecast live on SVBC. 

