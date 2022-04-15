STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
None of AP ministers got true powers: GVL Narasimha Rao

Describing the five Deputy Chief Ministers as innocents, he said people were not even aware of their names.

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking the reconstituted cabinet of Andhra Pradesh, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday said none of the ministers had got true powers. Speaking to mediapersons in Guntur after participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar, he said the Home minister in the previous cabinet was relegated to home and the same is being continued now. He dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be a champion of BCs, SCs and STs, to make anyone from those communities a chief minister. 

Describing the five Deputy Chief Ministers as innocents, he said people were not even aware of their names. He accused the ruling YSRC of resorting to vindictive politics and advised it to desist from such activities. He blamed Jagan’s inefficiency for the present power crisis in the State and demanded him to apologise to the people.“Prices of petrol and diesel are the highest in Andhra Pradesh. If the prices of essentials continues to rise, the ruling YSRC and its leader have to a pay a heavy price in the future,” he said. 

