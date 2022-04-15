STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 31 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

The State has so far reported more than 23.19 lakh cases from the more than 3.34 crore samples tested. The gross recoveries stand at more than 23.04 lakh.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:10 AM

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid count increased to five on Thursday from just one on Wednesday. The five fresh cases were reported from the more than 3,500 samples in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. Four fresh infections were reported from NTR district while one case was reported from Eluru. Seven patients recovered from the virus and there are only 31 active coronavirus cases now.No death was reported and the overall fatalities stood at 14,730. The State has so far reported more than 23.19 lakh cases from the more than 3.34 crore samples tested. The gross recoveries stand at more than 23.04 lakh.

