Wild animals from Nallamala forest stray into villages in search of water

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With rise in daytime temperatures, the incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations are on the rise in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Kurnool and Nandyal districts have a total green cover of over two lakh acres, including evergreen forests and protected forest patches. The largest concentration of forests is in the three assembly segments of Srisailam, Nandyal and Allagadda.

As per wildlife survey records, Nallamala forest houses over 700 types of animals, including tiger, bear, black buck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin and several rare bird species. With water bodies in the forest areas bordering Atmakur and Nandyal division going dry, bears and tigers are straying to the residential areas in search of water, the villagers in the forest areas said. Not only animals, with rising temperatures, Nallamala forest has been witnessing frequent forest fires. At least four to five fire incidents a day were reported at various parts in each division in Nandyal and Atmakur.

As per forest staff, over 1,000 forest fires were reported last year and 350 so far this year. Speaking to TNIE, Conservator of Forests (CFO) P Rama Krishna said that they have constructed at least 60 artificial water saucer and mini ponds at strategic locations in the Nallamala forest, particularly under the limits of Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) to cater to the water needs of wild animals in every forest division. Generally, water problems for animals are on the rise from January to May.

He said water saucers have been arranged and at least 10-15 tankers have been engaged in each division. The CFO further said that they were also placing salt licks (lumps of earthen soil mixed with salt). These lumps are thrown in the wild forest where tigers come and eat those lumps. This salt content strengthens the bones of tigers, he added. He said that the forest staff were taking all steps for protecting animals.

Responding to the fire incidents, the CFO said there are man-made and natural forest fires. The present incidents were only ground fires, which have no effect on trees and animals. So far no animal loss was reported in the recent forest fires, he said. Nearly 150 persons, including beat officers and trained staff, were working to control such incidents and they were monitoring the situation, the CFO said.