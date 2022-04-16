Abuse, violence against women will be dealt with iron fist: Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State government and AP Women’s Commission will take serious action against those unleashing violence and abuses on women, said women’s commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. She visited Sheikh Fathima, who was attacked by her lover and sustained severe injuries in Sattenapalli on Thursday. She is currently receiving treatment at Government General Hospital here.

Sk Fathima (28), a native of Dachepalli shifted to Sattenapalli a few months ago. She was living with one Tulasi Ram. Suspecting that she was having an illicit relationship, Tulasi Ram attacked Fathima and slit her throat with a knife on Thursday.A few commuters who noticed her and shifted her to a hospital, informed the police. Upon receiving a complaint from her relatives, police filed a case and are investigating. Tulasi Ram is absconding.

Padma enquired about her health and assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. Addressing mediapersons, she said Fathima suffered severe neck injuries and doctors performed surgery for five hours to save her life.The police have formed special teams to nab the accused. The government has taken this issue seriously and all required assistance will be provided to the victim from the state government, she added.