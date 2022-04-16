Celestial wedding enthrals devotees 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The celestial wedding of Lord Kodandaramaswamy in Vontimitta of Kadapa district was celebrated in a traditional manner under the full moon on Friday amidst the presence of scores of devotees. After a two-year gap, devotees were allowed to participate in the annual ritual.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented Mutyala Tallambralu and silk clothes on behalf of the state government to Lord Rama for the celestial wedding held at Vontimitta Kodandaramaswamy Temple in Kadapa district on Friday night. After arriving at Kadapa airport in the evening, the Chief Minister went straight to Vontimitta temple by road. He was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests. Attired in traditional dress, Jagan carried Mutyala Tallambralu and silk clothes on his head in a procession and handed them over to the temple priests.

After getting Veda Ashirwadam from the priests in the temple, the Chief Minister went to the venue of Swamy Vari Kalyanam, located one km away from the temple, to participate in the celestial event. After Mangalya Dharnam was performed at 9:29 pm, Jagan offered prayers and left the venue.

Earlier, Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala presented golden crowns to Lord Kondanda Rama in Vontimitta for His celestial wedding with Goddess Sita. One crown was presented to Mula Virat (main deity) and three crowns to Utsava Murthies (processional deities).

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, who brought the crowns in a procession, handed over the jewels weighing around 400 grams and pattu vastrams to temple priests. Later, special pujas were performed to these precious ornaments which were brought from Tirumala at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam. On behalf of Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, assistant secretary Viswanatha Sanyasi Rao handed over pearls and silk robes to Lord Rama in Vontimitta temple on the occasion of the celestial wedding.

Scores of devotees, who attended the event from the nooks and corners of the State and other parts of the country, were enthralled with magnificence of Lord Kondandra Rama and Goddess Sita. The TTD had made elaborate arrangements for the occasion. The wedding venue reflected Telugu culture and the variety of flowers decorated gave a colourful and vibrant experience.