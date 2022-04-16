Centre offers support to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams green power units 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In recognition of the environment protection drive taken up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Government of India has offered to support its pilot green power generation centre at Tirumala.

TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy met Abhay Bakre, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati in this connection on Friday morning.

The EO explained to the BEE officials the consumption of solar energy at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Centre for the preparation of Anna Prasadam and about wind power generation at Kakulakonda.

The BEE representatives informed TTD EO about the selection of Tirumala as pilot project for alternative power generation and that an expert team will be soon sent to study the prospects of green power generation at Tirumala.

Following the proposals by TTD after consultation with the visiting experts committee, the BEE will approve all financial, technical and other assistance and forest support to the TTD, the BEE representatives said.

TTD JEO ( Education & Health) Sada Bhargavi, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DE (electrical) Ravishankar Reddy attended the meeting.