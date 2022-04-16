Naidu launches exclusive TDP website for NRIs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched an exclusive website www.nritdp.com to bring the party NRI supporters and units in different parts of the world onto a single platform. As part of this, 24-hour helplines - landline +918645350888 and whatsapp +918950674837 - were also set up in the party Hyderabad central office to provide support to children of party cadres studying abroad.

Speaking after launching the website in Hyderabad, the TDP chief lauded the services of party NRI wings in times of emergencies. Naidu called upon the TDP admirers in foreign countries to register their names at the website and avail the services there. It was heartening that the TDP 40th foundation day celebrations were held in foreign countries as well, Naidu said.