Paddy trucks denied entry into Telangana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 20 trucks loaded with paddy were stopped at the Dachepalli checkpost on the interstate border in Palnadu district on Friday, as the Telangana government has started procuring paddy from farmers amid a standoff with the Centre.

The truck drivers said they were denied entry into Telangana even though they had all the relevant documents for the transport of paddy. Local police, in coordination with revenue officials, have set up 51 checkposts at the border. Loaded tractors and trucks are being allowed into the State only after it has been confirmed that they are not transporting paddy.

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh villages neighbouring Telangana transport paddy to Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to sell it for better prices. After the Centre refused to procure parboiled rice from Telangana, the KCR government started procurement of paddy in the State for which centres have been set up in several villages. As a result, the truck drivers were in a fix as they did not have prior information in this regard. They were left with no option but to head back.