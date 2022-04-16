STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Paddy trucks denied entry into Telangana

Telangana government has started procuring paddy from farmers amid a standoff with the Centre, trucks are being allowed entry only after it has been confirmed that they are not transporting paddy.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks carrying paddy stopped at Dachepalli checkpost at the interstate border I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 20 trucks loaded with paddy were stopped at the Dachepalli checkpost on the interstate border in Palnadu district on Friday, as the Telangana government has started procuring paddy from farmers amid a standoff with the Centre. 

The truck drivers said they were denied entry into Telangana even though they had all the relevant documents for the transport of paddy. Local police, in coordination with revenue officials, have set up 51 checkposts at the border. Loaded tractors and trucks are being allowed into the State only after it has been confirmed that they are not transporting paddy. 

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh villages neighbouring Telangana transport paddy to Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to sell it for better prices. After the Centre refused to procure parboiled rice from Telangana, the KCR government started procurement of paddy in the State for which centres have been set up in several villages. As a result, the truck drivers were in a fix as they did not have prior information in this regard. They were left with no option but to head back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy trucks Paddy procurement
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp