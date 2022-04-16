Palnadu district records rise in land registrations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The reorganisation of districts has turned out to be beneficial for the registration department, especially in the newly-formed Palnadu district. The number of registrations was very low in the first half of the last financial year due to the Covid pandemic, which affected the financial condition of several people.

However, after the creation of Palnadu district, the number of registrations of lands has picked up the pace. Several new ventures set up in all revenue divisions gave a push to real estate in the district, especially in Vinukonda, Macherla and Chilakaluripet. Out of a total target of Rs 430.26 crore, an income of Rs 353.50 crore was reported in 13 sub-registrar offices under Narasaraopet district registration office.

Vinukonda has achieved a 106 per cent progress rate in the number of registrations with an income of Rs 39.67 crore against the set target of Rs 37.26 crore, Macherla stood second with 98 per cent, Chilakaluripet with 97 per cent. Amaravati achieved an income of Rs 12.67 crore, Gurazala Rs 23.51 crore, Krosuru Rs 13.65 crore, Kakumanu Rs 5.36 crore, Phirangipuram Rs 10.09 crore, Piduguralla Rs 32.45 crore, Pedakurapadu Rs 6.10 crore, Sattenapalli Rs 25.53 crore, and Rs 95.84 crore in Narasaraopet.As the real estate business has gained pace across the district, the officials concerned are expecting that income might increase in the current fiscal year.

Rs 353 crore collected at 13 sub-registrar offices

