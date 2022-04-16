STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram project will be completed in time says Ambati Rambabu

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu has said the State government is committed to completing the Polavaram project in time.

The Polavaram project spillway after installation of radial gates I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu has said the State government is committed to completing the Polavaram project in time. Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Friday, he said a vernacular media organisation was spreading a false propaganda on the Polavaram project and attributed the damage to the diaphragm wall and cofferdam to corruption in the previous TDP regime. 

Speaking on the progress pertaining to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the project oustees, he said the State government was implementing the recommendation of the Central Water Commission and the Polavaram Project Authority that the works should be completed in phases.

It is technically wrong to fill water till the total project capacity of 45.72 metres and then start R&R works. The CWC had decided to complete the R&R works for areas to be submerged till 41.15 metre water level, which is a drawdown level. “After that, the rest of R&R works will be executed and water will be filled in a phased manner till the full reservoir level of 45.72 metres is attained,” he explained and wondered as to where the project issue was as per the false propaganda.

Ambati said Rs 800 crore needs to be spent additionally on the project because of the wrongdoings of the previous TDP regime and a section of the media never reported the reason for the escalation of the project cost in the first place. 

The project works should be taken up in a planned manner. The spillway should be constructed first. But the previous TDP regime executed the project haphazardly leaving everything incomplete. Lack of proper planning, and subsequent floods caused damage to the project resulting in the additional expenditure and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu should be held responsible for it, he said.

