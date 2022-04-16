STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Researcher proves Rayalaseema’s contribution to drama immense

Critics used to say that other than playwrights Dharmavaram Ramakrishnamacharyulu and Kolachalam Srinivasa Rao, there were none from Rayalaseema region. 

M Mallikarjuna Reddy

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Giving a fitting reply to a few critics who claimed that there are no dramas and playlets in Rayalaseema, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, an associate professor in folk arts in Yogi Vemana University, has proved that the region has a rich trove of more than 500 dramas and playlets. He analysed 500 dramas and playlets as part of his research with the help of University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Mallikarjuna Reddy who got a project from the UGC in 2017 to do research on ‘Rayalaseema Drama Literature - Historic Perspective’, has collected hundreds of plays and other literature from Rayalaseema. He said literary works of several other playwrights were well received and some even got Nandi awards for theatre art. Rajasekhara Shatavadhani’s Rana Pratap Simha Chandra and Gadiyaram Venkata Sesha Sastry’s Siva Bharatham were enough evidence of the laudable literary past of Rayalaseema. Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy and Rallapalli Ananta Krishna Sharma are among the foremost theatre critics, he said. 

“Dharmavaram Gopalacharyulu, Roddam Hanumantha Rao, Rupanagudi Narayana Rao, Hosuru Nanjunda Rao, Kalugodu Aswatha Rao, Kalluru Venkata Narayana Rao, Pydi Lakshmaiah, Madulapalle Venkata Subrahmanya Sastry, Rapthati Obi Reddy, Devalla Satyanarayana Rao, Chilukuru Narayana Rao, Antati Narasimhan, Mandalay Srinivasulu, Vanam Shankara Sarma, Rachamallu Ramachandra Reddy, Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Rallabanda Srinivas, Munisundaram, Rasani Venkatramaiah, Palleti Lakshmi Kulasekhar, Aziz and YG Prakash were some of the popular dramatists from Rayalaseema, he explained. Mallikarjuna Reddy collected plays by these playwrights and analysed them to provide an accurate picture. “There are still 500 more dramas and playlets for which research needs to be done,” he asserted. 

His research was published as a book titled Rayalaseema Nataka Vikasam in which he gives a brief description of the playwrights and their literary works. The book will be released on April 16. 
“I am happy to learn that the book by Mula Mallikarjuna Reddy has brought to light several litterateurs who contributed a lot to the art of drama in Rayalaseema. It will serve as an useful resource material for students to do research,” commented Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy lauded the research work of Mallikarjuna Reddy.  

