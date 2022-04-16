Stone laid for desi ghee plant at Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to become self-reliant in meeting its requirement for ghee. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy laid the foundation stone for a desi ghee production plant at SV Gosala in Tirupati in Friday. The production plant, which is expected to begin operations in nine months, will supply 60 kg ghee required for preparing Anna Prasadams at the Srivari temple.

A Mumbai-based construction company, Afcons, will be executing works worth Rs 3 crore at the plant, as donation. Currently, the TTD outsources ghee for the preparation of Anna Prasadam. On the occasion, TTD chairman Subba Reddy said, the Board in its meeting held last May had resolved to offer Gau Adaritha (cow-based) Naivedyam to Lord Venkateswara and promote organic farming with cow-based products. (Panchagavya).

“We had decided to use desi cow milk and ghee. As much as 4,000 litres of milk will be needed to prepare 60 kg ghee and for that purpose we had decided to purchase desi cows. But now, devotees are coming forward and donating them,” he said. The butter milk produced while preparing the ghee will be distributed to devotees along with the Anna Prasadam.

Asked about the recent chaos that erupted following unprecedented rush at the ticket counters, Subba Reddy dismissed the reports of TTD’s failure to control the pilgrim rush. He found fault with the opposition parties for dragging Lord Venkateswara and the temple into politics. While he admitted that there was jostling during the distribution of SSD tokens, he maintained no one was hurt.

The chairman said TTD ensured everyone had darshan without any issues. He added food, milk and water are also provided to devotees waiting in queue lines.He further advised the opposition parties to refrain from distorting facts and trying to create apprehensions among devotees.