Three injured in chemical manufacturing unit blast still critical

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of three workers, who were injured in the explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit, is reportedly critical as of Friday. All the 12 injured employees are undergoing treatment at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada.

Six people were killed in a blast following a gas leak at a unit of Porus Laboratories in Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal late on Wednesday. Blockage in the pressure valve during a chemical reaction to manufacture Phthalic anhydride using Methylamine gas led to the explosion in the stainless steel (SS) reactor, preliminary investigation taken up by police and fire personnel revealed.

“Prima facie, the cause of the explosion is the non-implementation of standard operating procedures at the plant. Based on evidence obtained from the chamber, we found a faulty pressure valve which created tension in the gas pipeline,” a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

“High pressure as a result of the leak, damaged the pipeline which thereby led to the temperature in the chamber rising to 200 degree Celsius. This led to the explosion. We will further collect crucial details pertaining to manufacturers of the equipment, inspection dates and third-party servicing,” the senior official added.

Speaking to TNIE, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said, “Some minor incidents have been reported at the unit previously, but those are quite common. Wednesday’s incident, however, is huge.”Dismissing the claims regarding the unit flouting safety norms, Porus Laboratories DGM (unit-4) Anil Babu Talasila told TNIE, “It is a regular exercise for pharma companies to conduct periodical calibration of sensitive equipment like gas valves, pressure pipes and gas chambers every three months. Experts from Hyderabad have been entrusted with the job.” Terming the incident unfortunate, Anil Babu said a company team is also trying to identify the cause of the mishap.

Probe reveals porus lab flouted norms, company denies charge

