STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three injured in chemical manufacturing unit blast still critical

The condition of three workers, who were injured in the explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit, is reportedly critical as of Friday.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

A gas leak resulted in an explosion at Production Block-D of Porus Laboratories in Musunuru mandal late on Wednesday | Express

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of three workers, who were injured in the explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit, is reportedly critical as of Friday. All the 12 injured employees are undergoing treatment at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada.

Six people were killed in a blast following a gas leak at a unit of Porus Laboratories in Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal late on Wednesday. Blockage in the pressure valve during a chemical reaction to manufacture Phthalic anhydride using Methylamine gas led to the explosion in the stainless steel (SS) reactor, preliminary investigation taken up by police and fire personnel revealed.

“Prima facie, the cause of the explosion is the non-implementation of standard operating procedures at the plant. Based on evidence obtained from the chamber, we found a faulty pressure valve which created tension in the gas pipeline,” a senior official on condition of anonymity said. 

“High pressure as a result of the leak, damaged the pipeline which thereby led to the temperature in the chamber rising to 200 degree Celsius. This led to the explosion. We will further collect crucial details pertaining to manufacturers of the equipment, inspection dates and third-party servicing,” the senior official added. 

Speaking to TNIE, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said, “Some minor incidents have been reported at the unit previously, but those are quite common. Wednesday’s incident, however, is huge.”Dismissing the claims regarding the unit flouting safety norms, Porus Laboratories DGM (unit-4) Anil Babu Talasila told TNIE, “It is a regular exercise for pharma companies to conduct periodical calibration of sensitive equipment like gas valves, pressure pipes and gas chambers every three months. Experts from Hyderabad have been entrusted with the job.” Terming the incident unfortunate, Anil Babu said a company team is also trying to identify the cause of the mishap. 

Probe reveals porus lab flouted norms, company denies charge

Dismissing the claims regarding the unit flouting standard operating procedures, deputy general manager (unit-4) of Porus Laboratories, Anil Babu Talasila told TNIE, “It is a regular exercise for pharma companies to conduct periodical calibration of sensitive equipment like gas valves, pressure pipes and gas chambers every three months. Experts from Hyderabad have been entrusted with the job.” Terming the incident unfortunate, Anil Babu said a team representing the company is also trying to identify the cause of the mishap

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Porus Laboratories
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp