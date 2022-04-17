13-year-old girl gives birth to child in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA : A 13-year-old girl studying in the gurukul school for girls at Devapatla in Sambepalli mandal gave birth to a female child at Rayachoti government hospital on Saturday. The girl, hailing from Devagudipalli in Chinnamandem mandal, was admitted to the gurukul in October 2021.

Sambepalli police said the girl’s parents approached the school principal Ramadevi on April 10 and urged her to send their daughter home. When the girl fainted at home, her parents immediately shifted her to Rayachoti government hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she was seven-month pregnant. She gave birth to a premature baby girl, who died later.

Having learnt about the incident, Rayachoti CI Lingappa and Sambepalli tahsildar Satyanandam visited the school to get information from the principal. Ramadevi told them that the girl never showed any sickness. Suspecting that a boy from their village might have impregnated their daughter, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Chinnamandem police.