STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t see language issue with magnifying lens, says AP Official Language Commission Chairman

Not only Amit Shah even before Independence, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu wanted priority to Hindi says Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Published: 17th April 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday Express by G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi replacing English at the 37th Official Language Committee meeting is likely to espouse emotions over language. 

Not only Amit Shah even before Independence, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu wanted priority to Hindi. India was even now following two language formula. Countries like the US recognised the importance of Hindi, he said on Saturday. Even Karnataka and Tamil Naidu took exception to Amit Shah’s statement. Yarlagadda said one should not see language issue with a magnifying glass.

It was only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is striking a balance in according priority to Telugu, English, Hindi and Urdu in the State. While Telugu is an official language, English is teaching language. At the same time, Hindi and Urdu are given equal importance. No language should be enforced. Language issue should not be viewed as an emotional one and it should be looked as a social aspect. 

“Hindi is compulsory once we cross Vindhya Hills. Once we cross the nation’s borders, English is necessary. We should learn languages for our sustenance.  Language is a key tool to communicate and get a job in modern times,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindi replacing English Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp