Don’t see language issue with magnifying lens, says AP Official Language Commission Chairman

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi replacing English at the 37th Official Language Committee meeting is likely to espouse emotions over language.

Not only Amit Shah even before Independence, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu wanted priority to Hindi. India was even now following two language formula. Countries like the US recognised the importance of Hindi, he said on Saturday. Even Karnataka and Tamil Naidu took exception to Amit Shah’s statement. Yarlagadda said one should not see language issue with a magnifying glass.

It was only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is striking a balance in according priority to Telugu, English, Hindi and Urdu in the State. While Telugu is an official language, English is teaching language. At the same time, Hindi and Urdu are given equal importance. No language should be enforced. Language issue should not be viewed as an emotional one and it should be looked as a social aspect.

“Hindi is compulsory once we cross Vindhya Hills. Once we cross the nation’s borders, English is necessary. We should learn languages for our sustenance. Language is a key tool to communicate and get a job in modern times,” he said.