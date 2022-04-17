STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu blames government for death of infant in Anantapur

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief termed it unpardonable that the minister’s rally was allowed at the expense of infant’s life.

Published: 17th April 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing shock over the death of a 1-year-old child due to traffic obstruction allegedly caused by Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan’s rally in Kalyanadurgam of Anantapur district, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the people in high positions in the YSRC government should be held responsible for the infant’s death as they stopped traffic for the sake of their celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief termed it unpardonable that the minister’s rally was allowed at the expense of infant’s life. How could police obstruct the infant from being rushed to hospital in the name of traffic regulation for the minister’s rally? he asked.  Naidu demanded that the police give an explanation for the infant’s death.

He strongly criticised Ushasri Charan for converting her welcome rally into a funeral procession for an infant. How could meaningless traffic restrictions be imposed leading to the death of an infant? he questioned.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also held the police overaction responsible for the infant’s death. He termed it a ‘murder committed by the minister and the police’. The parents pleaded with the police for giving them way to rush their child for medical treatment. As their plea fell on deaf ears, the infant eventually died, Lokesh said. The TDP MLC said it was ironic that the Women and Child Welfare Minister’s welcome rally led to the infant’s death.

