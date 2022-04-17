STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in report about infant death: Anantapur SP

Urging the people not to believe such fabricated reports and propaganda, the district police chief said an in-depth inquiry is being done into the incident and technical evidence has been gathered.

Published: 17th April 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

K Fakeerappa, Anantapur SP | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Refuting the allegation that an 8-month-old infant died as the two-wheeler taking her to hospital got stuck in the traffic with police stopping it to allow the convoy of Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushasri Charan in Kalyanadurgam on Friday, Anantapur district Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kagineli said there was no truth in the report. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, the SP said in the wake of adverse reports defaming the police and holding them responsible for the infant’s death, police officials checked the CCTV footage to ascertain the fact.

He said the parents with the infant started from Cherlopalli village near Kairevu in Settur mandal at 6.10 pm on a bike. They were seen at Brahmaiah Gudi checkpost near the minister’s house at 6.36 pm. They entered the RDT Hospital in Kalyanadurgam at 6.48 pm. They registered the name of the infant in the RDT OP at 6.50 pm and the infant died at 7.18 pm. The parents staged a dharna on the road at 8.15 pm alleging that their daughter died due to traffic obstruction.

Fakeerappa said the distance from Cherlopalle to the RDT Hospital is 20 km and it took 38 minutes for the parents to reach the hospital. The road is not a national highway. “If they were stopped by police to allow the convoy of the minister, how could they reach the hospital in such a short time. People should think about it,” the SP said. 

Urging the people not to believe such fabricated reports and false propaganda, the SP said an in-depth inquiry is being conducted into the incident and technical evidence has been gathered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp