No truth in report about infant death: Anantapur SP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Refuting the allegation that an 8-month-old infant died as the two-wheeler taking her to hospital got stuck in the traffic with police stopping it to allow the convoy of Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushasri Charan in Kalyanadurgam on Friday, Anantapur district Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kagineli said there was no truth in the report.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, the SP said in the wake of adverse reports defaming the police and holding them responsible for the infant’s death, police officials checked the CCTV footage to ascertain the fact.

He said the parents with the infant started from Cherlopalli village near Kairevu in Settur mandal at 6.10 pm on a bike. They were seen at Brahmaiah Gudi checkpost near the minister’s house at 6.36 pm. They entered the RDT Hospital in Kalyanadurgam at 6.48 pm. They registered the name of the infant in the RDT OP at 6.50 pm and the infant died at 7.18 pm. The parents staged a dharna on the road at 8.15 pm alleging that their daughter died due to traffic obstruction.

Fakeerappa said the distance from Cherlopalle to the RDT Hospital is 20 km and it took 38 minutes for the parents to reach the hospital. The road is not a national highway. “If they were stopped by police to allow the convoy of the minister, how could they reach the hospital in such a short time. People should think about it,” the SP said.

Urging the people not to believe such fabricated reports and false propaganda, the SP said an in-depth inquiry is being conducted into the incident and technical evidence has been gathered.