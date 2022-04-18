Andhra's Anantapur ryots yet to get input subsidy for Kharif crop loss 

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Predominantly dependent on rains for cultivating crops, farmers of Anantapur district are now in a predicament as they have not received any input subsidy or insurance for the crop damage incurred by them due to excessive and deficient rainfall in Kharif 2021.With only a few months to go for Kharif 2022, they are anxiously looking for help from the State government. Otherwise, they will be in a sorry state.

Anantapur has the highest groundnut crop acreage in the State. In the last Kharif, the crop was raised in 11.5 lakh acres. Due to excessive rainfall in June and July and deficient rainfall in August and September, the groundnut farmers incurred severe crop loss. However, agriculture officials had only stated that standing crop in 10,000 acres was damaged in Kharif, while submitting preliminary report to the government. Based on the report, input subsidy was provided to the extent of crop damage.

Having learnt about it, farmers raised a hue and cry about the injustice done to them. They said not a single acre of crop was left undamaged due to the vagaries of nature. Following widespread resentment from the farmers, the issue was discussed in the District Review Committee meeting as well as the Zilla Parishad meeting.Agriculture officials informed that revised crop loss estimates were sent to the government and the farmers would get insurance for the crop loss incurred by them. However, there has been no further progress in the matter so far.

Miffed over the indifferent attitude of the officials, the farmers started questioning the claims of the government that input subsidy will be provided to the affected at the end of the same crop season.R Chandrasekhar Reddy, AP Rythu Sangham district secretary, said the government should take the total scenario into consideration for extending input subsidy to the farmers affected by crop damage.

When contacted, Joint Director of Agriculture Chandra Naik said they sent a revised report to the government stating that the crop was lost in all 63 mandals of the district. “The report is being verified by the Agriculture Commissioner. We are expecting a positive response soon. All the affected farmers will be provided either input subsidy or crop insurance before the commencement of Kharif,” he said.