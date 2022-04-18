STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arogya Melas in Andhra Pradesh from April 18

Health department will conduct awareness camps on the Central government’s health protection programmes under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ from April 18 to 21. 

Published: 18th April 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Health department will conduct awareness camps on the Central government’s health protection programmes under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ from April 18 to 21. As part of ‘Arogya Melas’, the health department will organise camps in three revenue division headquarters. At Arogya Mela, stalls of 10 various medical divisions will be set up. Various medical tests will be conducted at the camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arogya Melas Ayushman Bharat
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp