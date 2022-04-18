Arogya Melas in Andhra Pradesh from April 18

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Health department will conduct awareness camps on the Central government’s health protection programmes under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ from April 18 to 21. As part of ‘Arogya Melas’, the health department will organise camps in three revenue division headquarters. At Arogya Mela, stalls of 10 various medical divisions will be set up. Various medical tests will be conducted at the camps.