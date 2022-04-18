STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana CM, 3 Andhra ministers visit Sarada Peetham in 3 days

Meanwhile, Minister for Backward Classes Chennuboyina Srinivas Venugopal Krishna visited the Peetham.

Published: 18th April 2022

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Seer Swaroopanandendra Swami performing rituals.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Sarada Peetham has been witnessing a beehive of activities following the visit of prominent persons in the last three days. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been in the city on a six-day visit, visited the peetham and performed special pujas at Rajasyamala temple on the peetham premises.

He called on pontiff Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and took his blessings. Worshipping Rajyasyamala deity was a memorable experience, the Chief Minister said. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is arriving here on Tuesday to call on Khattar.

Swaroopanandendra explained to Khattar that the peetham was working towards ‘dharma parirakshana’. He said Sarada Peetham will set up an ashram in Haryana if land was allotted there. He presented an idol of Sankaracharya to Manohar Lal Khattar. Later, speaking to mediapersons, the Haryana Chief Minister said he was in Visakhapatnam on a six-day visit for naturopathy treatment. He also visited Simhachalam temple and Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Rushikonda.

Meanwhile, Minister for Backward Classes Chennuboyina Srinivas Venugopal Krishna visited the Peetham. He performed pujas at Rajasyamala. The minister came to Vizag to seek blessings of Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati after assuming charge as the minister. 

On Saturday, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao visited the peetham and took blessings of the pontiff. Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarandh also visited peetham after swearing in as the minister. Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu will  visit the peetham on Monday.

