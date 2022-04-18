STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hefty fees: Panel warns Andhra's private colleges of stern action 

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Commission CEO and member secretary S Raja Sekhar Reddy said a section of colleges were collecting more fees than one fixed by the State government. 

Published: 18th April 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from a section of parents, the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has warned of taking stern action against educational institutions, which are collecting exorbitant fees from students. 

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Commission CEO and member secretary S Raja Sekhar Reddy said a section of colleges were collecting more fees than one fixed by the State government. Similarly, some managements are delaying payment of salaries to the faculty members working in private colleges and dismissing staff members without giving valid reasons. 

After examining the complaints, notices were issued to a few college managements and the issues have been resolved. The issues still prevail in some colleges and action will be taken against them accordingly, he said.

