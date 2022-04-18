STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest accused in murder attempt on woman in Sattenapalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Sunday arrested a man, who attacked and injured a woman in Sattenapalli.Addressing media persons, Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Y Ravishankar Reddy said that the victim is a native of Dachepalli and shifted to Sattenapalli a few months ago.There she got acquainted with Tulasi Rao, who works as a driver, and both started living together.

As Fathima has been asking him to marry her for the past few days, Tulasi Rao, who is already married and has two children, got irritated and decided to get rid of her.On April 14, both of them exchanged heated arguments when Tulasi Rao attacked her and slit her throat with a knife, and escaped. A few locals, who found her on road shifted to a hospital. Later, she was shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment.

Sattenapalli police filed a case and started an investigation. Three special teams were formed to nab the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him at Narasaraopet checkpost on Saturday night. The SP lauded Sattenapalli CI Sobhan Babu and the entire team for arresting the accused within 48 hours.

