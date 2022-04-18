STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Respite from heat in Rayalaseema, other parts may face summer fury: IMD  

However, it is Krishna and Guntur districts, which will have more mandals in the grip of heat wave. 

Published: 18th April 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A mahout gives water to an elephant to protect it from the scorching summer heat, in Tirupati on Sunday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People in Rayalaseema region can expect to have respite from scorching summer sun on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as IMD warned of thunderstorms in one or two places over the region for the next two days. However, several other parts of the State are likely to experience heat wave conditions for the next two days. 

According to the IMD report, a cyclonic circulation lies over West Central and adjoining areas of Southwest  Bay of Bengal of south AP and north Tamil Nadu coasts between 1.5 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, besides thunderstorms in one or two places, light rainfall is also predicted in one-two places in Rayalaseema region as well as North Coastal Andhra. 

However,  in South Coastal Andhra, dry weather will prevail. On the other hand, though there was no heat wave in any of the 670 mandals of the State on Sunday, heat wave is likely to be experienced in 43 mandals on Monday and 53 mandals on Tuesday. One mandal in Vizianagaram district is also predicted to have a severe heat wave  on Tuesday.

As per the met department data, Srikakulam district will have heat wave in one mandal each on Monday and Tuesday, Vizianagaram will have heat wave in five mandals on Monday and nine on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam will have heat wave in two mandals on Monday and eight on Tuesday. 

Heat wave will prevail in four mandals of East Godavari on Monday and eight on Tuesday. West Godavari will face heat wave in one mandal. However, it is Krishna and Guntur districts, which will have more mandals in the grip of heat wave. 

On Monday, 17 mandals of Krishna and 13 of Guntur will experience heat wave, while 17 of Krishna and eight of Guntur will reel under heat wave on the subsequent day. In Rayalaseema, one mandal each in Kadapa and Kurnool districts are likely to experience heat wave conditions on Tuesday.

