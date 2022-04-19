Anantapur police register case against Naidu, Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kalyandurg town police have registered a case against TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and MLC Nara Lokesh for allegedly making provocative social media posts.

The posts related to the incident where an infant girl, who was being shifted to hospital on a two-wheeler by her father in a critical condition, died allegedly due to obstruction of traffic by police who were on duty at a procession to welcome the newly inducted minister KV Ushasri Charan in Kalyandurg on April 15. The Anantapur district police have dismissed the allegation and even produced the CCTV footage of the girl’s father proceeding to the hospital without any obstruction.

Meanwhile, Kalyandurg rural YSRC convenor Kongara Bhaskar lodged a complaint with the police stating that Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh had posted a message against Women and Child Welfare Minister Ushasri Charan through Twitter handle to ‘promote enmity between different groups and intentionally insulted the minister to provoke breach of peace with statements conducing public mischief.’ Following this, the Kalyandurg police have registered a case under Section 153 read with 34 of the IPC against Naidu and Lokesh. Further investigation is on.