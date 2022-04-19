STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man in top 20 CEOs’ list in US

Anil Grandhi’s innovative tax planning helped firms save money and increase cash flow

Published: 19th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forty-year-old Anil Grandhi made AP and his hometown Rajam proud as he was chosen as one of the top 20 dynamic CEOs of 2022 in the United States.  Anil, founder and CEO of AG FinTax, has been named as one of the ‘Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA’ by the  The CEO Publication, a digital platform exclusively created for American CEOs. Anil is also a Forbes Finance Council member.

Anil’s innovative approaches to tax planning helped companies save considerable amount of money and increase cash flow to companies. “Anil Grandhi’s expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks have won him a place in the top 20 dynamic CEOs of 2022,” Adam Patrick, managing editor of The CEO Publication, said, adding, Anil is a true inspiration.

Anil said he owed this recognition to his team and his parents, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams. Anil is the son of Grandhi Veerabhadra Rao and Dhanalakshmi, and belongs to a well-known business family in Srikakulam district. Anil studied in Telugu medium and was a topper from high school onwards. He graduated in Commerce with top honours from GCSR Degree College, Rajam, and subsequently enrolled for the Chartered Accountancy course. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, chairman of GMR Group, congratulated Anil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Grandhi AG FinTax Forbes Finance Council
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp