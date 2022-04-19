Andhra man in top 20 CEOs’ list in US

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forty-year-old Anil Grandhi made AP and his hometown Rajam proud as he was chosen as one of the top 20 dynamic CEOs of 2022 in the United States. Anil, founder and CEO of AG FinTax, has been named as one of the ‘Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA’ by the The CEO Publication, a digital platform exclusively created for American CEOs. Anil is also a Forbes Finance Council member.

Anil’s innovative approaches to tax planning helped companies save considerable amount of money and increase cash flow to companies. “Anil Grandhi’s expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks have won him a place in the top 20 dynamic CEOs of 2022,” Adam Patrick, managing editor of The CEO Publication, said, adding, Anil is a true inspiration.

Anil said he owed this recognition to his team and his parents, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams. Anil is the son of Grandhi Veerabhadra Rao and Dhanalakshmi, and belongs to a well-known business family in Srikakulam district. Anil studied in Telugu medium and was a topper from high school onwards. He graduated in Commerce with top honours from GCSR Degree College, Rajam, and subsequently enrolled for the Chartered Accountancy course. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, chairman of GMR Group, congratulated Anil.