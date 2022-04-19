AP to produce 1,600 MW more thermal power to meet demand 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said measures have been taken for the production of 1,600 megawatts of power from two more thermal power units to augment the power generation capacity and address the increased demand in the State.

Addressing a review meeting with energy department officials on Monday, the minister reiterated that the present energy crisis in the State is temporary and normalcy will be restored from May 1.“In Krishnapatnam, another unit will start producing 800 MW and another 800 MW production will commence in Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Plant in Vijayawada, at the earliest,” he explained. This apart, 6,000 MW hydel and pumped hydro storage power will be made available in the due course and an action plan for the same has been devised.

On the current power crisis, he said the current peak demand is around 235 million units per day while production is around 180 million units, resulting in a power deficit of around 55 million units, of which 30 million units are being procured from power exchanges. “There is a gap between demand and supply of power due to increased economic activity post the Covid pandemic. At the same time, power is not available in exchanges as much as we want, though the State government is ready to purchase the power,” he said.

Peddireddy maintained that with no other option, one-day power holiday was declared for industries. “At the same time, we have ensured 7-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector during daytime and measures were taken to ensure no power cuts for the domestic sector,” he said.

Stating that the State government’s objective is to ensure 24-hour-power supply to all sectors, he said every measure is being taken to overcome the current power crisis due to coal shortage. “I appeal to people to cooperate with the energy department and power utilities. Even when the power is not available in power exchange as much as required, the State government has ensured 7-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector and uninterrupted power supply to domestic sector,” he said. The minister said when the present government took over, the power situation in the state was in dire straits and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left no stone unturned to set right the situation with great foresight. “Today, due to the coal crisis, we are facing a power crisis and it is not limited to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.