GMC holds trade licence-checking drive

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials on Monday conducted a special drive and sealed 22 shops for not having  D&O Trade licence on Vasantharayapuram main road here.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials on Monday conducted a special drive and sealed 22 shops for not having  D&O Trade licence on Vasantharayapuram main road here. As part of the inspection, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited Vasantharayapuram main road and inspected sanitation works. 

She observed that a few shop owners didn’t have D&O Trade licence and instructed the public health department officials to conduct a special drive and check the licences. Following the orders, the officials inspected all shops in the area and found 22 shops running without licence and sealed them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that running shops without a trade licence is an offence. He urged shop owners to renew their licence. We are collecting the details of all shops and businesses at the secretariat level. An action plan has been readied to  conduct inspections across the city.

