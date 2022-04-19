Jagan’s reverse reign betrayed people, CM’s shallowness evident in rejig: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of crushing all sections of people with his ‘reverse regime’. The Chief Minister should be called Jagan ‘Mosapu’ Reddy for his reverse policies betraying people, which were totally contradictory to his election promises, the Opposition Leader said.

Addressing the TDP strategy committee meeting, Naidu deplored that the whole State was going in reverse gear because of the anti-people and retrogressive policies of the YSRC government. He expressed anguish that there was no section in the State which was not destroyed by Jagan’s rule in the past three years. “Jagan is running the State like an ‘Aparichitudu’. Even the CM’s own group, which had great expectations on him before the elections, were left disappointed now,” he claimed.

The TDP chief said people of the State were facing severe hardship because of increased taxes and tariffs. The lives of the common public were turned upside down due to the reverse decisions. The people’s dissatisfaction against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was evident from the overwhelming response to the TDP’s ‘Badude Badudu’ protest against hike in taxes, power tariff and RTC fare, he averred.

Naidu described Jagan as a weak ruler, which became evident in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Jagan eventually gave ministerial posts to those who blackmailed him. The shallowness and dissidence within the YSRC surfaced after the reshuffle, he pointed out.

On Polavaram, the TDP chief said the project would have been completed in 2020 itself if Jagan did not take reverse decisions. It was Jagan’s ‘anarchic’ decisions that became a curse for Polavaram project, which is a lifeline of the State. Over `800 crore public funds would have to be spent to repair the damage caused by inefficient maintenance of the project, he maintained.