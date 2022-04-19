STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s reverse reign betrayed people, CM’s shallowness evident in rejig: TDP

 TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of crushing all sections of people with his ‘reverse regime’.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of crushing all sections of people with his ‘reverse regime’. The Chief Minister should be called Jagan ‘Mosapu’ Reddy for his reverse policies betraying people, which were totally contradictory to his election promises, the Opposition Leader said.

Addressing the TDP strategy committee meeting, Naidu deplored that the whole State was going in reverse gear because of the anti-people and retrogressive policies of the YSRC government.  He expressed anguish that there was no section in the State which was not destroyed by Jagan’s rule in the past three years. “Jagan is running the State like an ‘Aparichitudu’. Even the CM’s own group, which had great expectations on him before the elections, were left disappointed now,” he claimed. 

The TDP chief said people of the State were facing severe hardship because of increased taxes and tariffs. The lives of the common public were turned upside down due to the reverse decisions. The people’s dissatisfaction against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was evident from the overwhelming response to the TDP’s ‘Badude Badudu’ protest against hike in taxes, power tariff and RTC fare, he averred. 

Naidu described Jagan as a weak ruler, which became evident in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Jagan eventually gave ministerial posts to those who blackmailed him.  The shallowness and dissidence within the YSRC surfaced after the reshuffle, he pointed out.

On Polavaram, the TDP chief said the project would have been completed in 2020 itself if Jagan did not take reverse decisions. It was Jagan’s ‘anarchic’ decisions that became a curse for Polavaram project, which is a lifeline of the State. Over `800 crore public funds would have to be spent to repair the damage caused by inefficient maintenance of the project, he maintained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSR YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp