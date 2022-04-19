STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No truth in media reports on Polavaram, says Ambati

Addressing a press conference here, he termed it an attempt to sling mud at the State government.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside allegations on the Polavaram project, Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu on Monday said a section of the media with the support of opposition parties has been publishing baseless articles to mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference here, he termed it an attempt to sling mud at the State government. The Polavaram project was delayed due to poor planning in the previous TDP regime as execution of priority works was ignored. All the critical works of Polavaram were taken up in the YSRC government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to completing the irproject in time, he asserted. 

Despite Covid-19, welfare schemes have not been stopped in the State and so are the Polavaram project works, he said, adding that the government is completing irrigation projects on a priority basis, taking forward the Jalayagnam initiative of former CM YSR.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the previous TDP government used the Polavaram project as an ATM, he said it was delayed only because of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his poor planning had resulted in an additional burden of `800 crore.

