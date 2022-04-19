Panel to study revised cost estimate of Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that there are no hurdles in the execution of the Polavaram Project, Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel reiterated that the entire cost of the irrigation project, which was declared as a national project, will be borne by the Central Government.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the minister said initially the Centre had agreed to pay Rs 29,000 crore based on 2013-14 cost estimates. Pointing out that the cost has escalated over the years due to various reasons, including addition of components to the project after 2014, the minister said, “A demand for revised cost estimates has been made and negotiations are underway between the Centre and State for finalising the project cost.”

Patel explained that a committee comprising officials from the ministry is studying the project and based on its report the final project cost on whether it should be based on 2013-14 level or 2022 price-level would be decided. The State government has been urging the Centre to approve the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram Project, which is pegged at Rs 55,657 crore.

Centre plans to provide tap connections to all households, allocates Rs 60k cr in 2022-23

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the latter’s intervention in getting the revised estimates approved. Jagan had requested Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the same when he visited Polavaram early in March this year.

The cost of the irrigation project escalated due to acquisition of land and rehabilitation and resettlement of the project oustees, which accounts for a major portion of the expenditure. Recent technical snags in the lower cofferdam and earth-cum-rock fill dam also resulted in a jump in the total project cost.

Stating that his ministry is determined to provide tap connections to every household in the country, Prahlad Singh Patel said, “We have allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the purpose in the current fiscal.” He maintained that there is no shortage of funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

ccording to the Union Minister, 57.34% houses in Andhra Pradesh have tap connections. Since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, 25.03% of households have been provided tap connections. In Chittoor, 84.90%of households have tap connections, which is the highest in the State. It is followed by Nellore with 72.93% and West Godavari with 69.81%. On the other hand, Srikakulam is at the bottom of the table as only 1.42 lakh of the total 6.05 lakh households (21.42%) have tap connections, he said.

Centre’s push for food processing

Stressing the need to improve quality in food processing, Prahlad Singh Patel said the Centre will provide Rs 40,000 seed capital and a 35 per cent subsidy for setting up mini- food parks. Besides, it will also provide Rs 10 lakh loan for the same. Noting that the industry has been providing jobs to a number of people, the Union Minister said the government is taking steps to set up food testing labs for which it will extend liberal assistance to those willing to set up laboratories. He explained that they will also provide assistance for expansion and development of the existing food processing units in the country.