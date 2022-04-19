STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police reunite four-year-old girl with her parents 

Police on Monday traced a missing 4-year-old girl and handed her over to her family. 

Published: 19th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police on Monday traced a missing 4-year-old girl and handed her over to her family. Joshika reportedly ventured into a forest area while playing outside her house on April 16. Her parents Mani and Kavitha of Nakkalagutta village in Kuppam mandal lodged a complaint with police on Saturday evening. 

The police constituted special teams and pressed dog squads into service under the supervision of Palamaner DSP CM Gangaiah to trace the girl. The police teams found the girl in the forest area near Ambapuram village on Monday morning.  They shifted her to a private hospital in Kuppam as she sustained minor injuries.

