STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surprise gift? Girl slits throat of fiance 

A woman reportedly slit the throat of her fiancee at Kommalapudi in Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalle district.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman reportedly slit the throat of her fiancee at Kommalapudi in Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalle district.

The girl reportedly asked her fiance to close his eyes for a surprise gift. When the youth closed his eyes, the girl allegedly attacked him with a knife and slit his throat.

The youth suffered grievous injuries and he was shifted to a private hospital. 

The girl’s marriage with the youth was fixed for May 26. The sudden action of the girl took everyone by surprise.

The girl reportedly was opposed to the marriage with the youth. But she had to budge following pressure from her parents.

The police have registered a case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girl Slit throat Girl slits fiances throat
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • mymob
    The Biased Media . Ho its Men assaulted by women case . Just ignore
    21 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp