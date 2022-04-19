Surprise gift? Girl slits throat of fiance 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman reportedly slit the throat of her fiancee at Kommalapudi in Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalle district.

The girl reportedly asked her fiance to close his eyes for a surprise gift. When the youth closed his eyes, the girl allegedly attacked him with a knife and slit his throat.

The youth suffered grievous injuries and he was shifted to a private hospital.

The girl’s marriage with the youth was fixed for May 26. The sudden action of the girl took everyone by surprise.

The girl reportedly was opposed to the marriage with the youth. But she had to budge following pressure from her parents.

The police have registered a case.