Young techie suffers serious burns in laptop blast

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 23-year-old software engineer is battling for her life with 80 per cent burns sustained after the laptop on which she was working exploded and sparked a fire in her room at Mekavaripalli village of B Koduru Mandal on Monday. The woman, Sumalatha, employed with Bengaluru-based Magic Solutions, has been working from home over the past few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her parents Venkata Subba Reddy and Lakshmi Narasamma said their daughter started her shift at 8 am as usual in her bedroom.

“While she was working on the laptop placed on her lap, it exploded. Noticing smoke emanating from her room, we rushed in and found her unconscious on the burnt bed,’’ they said. It has been suspected that Sumalatha might have fallen unconscious when the gadget exploded.

Even as her parents switched off the power supply, the woman regained consciousness. She was shifted to a local hospital and from there to RIMS-GGH at Kadapa. Later, she was taken to another hospital in Tirupati. Sumalatha’s condition is critical. B Koduru police SI Nasrin said a probe has been initiated into the incident. Though the family members suspected an electrical short-circuit had caused the explosion, overheating of the gadget’s battery might have led to the blast.