STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Young techie suffers serious burns in laptop blast

Her parents Venkata Subba Reddy and Lakshmi Narasamma said their daughter started her shift at 8 am as usual in her bedroom.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Writing, Laptop

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 23-year-old software engineer is battling for her life with 80 per cent burns sustained after the laptop on which she was working exploded and sparked a fire in her room at Mekavaripalli village of B Koduru Mandal on Monday.  The woman, Sumalatha, employed with Bengaluru-based Magic Solutions, has been working from home over the past few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her parents Venkata Subba Reddy and Lakshmi Narasamma said their daughter started her shift at 8 am as usual in her bedroom.

“While she was working on the laptop placed on her lap, it exploded. Noticing smoke emanating from her room, we rushed in and found her unconscious on the burnt bed,’’ they said. It has been suspected that Sumalatha might have fallen unconscious when the gadget exploded.

Even as her parents switched off the power supply, the woman regained consciousness. She was shifted to a local hospital and from there to RIMS-GGH at Kadapa. Later, she was taken to another hospital in Tirupati. Sumalatha’s condition is critical. B Koduru police SI Nasrin said a probe has been initiated into the incident. Though the family members suspected an electrical short-circuit had caused the explosion, overheating of the gadget’s battery might have led to the blast. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laptop Blast Magic Solutions
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp