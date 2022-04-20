Don’t want to marry: Woman who attacked fiancé

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The woman from Anakapalle district who reportedly slit her fiancé's throat has confessed to the crime, the Butchayyapeta police said on Wednesday. “She denied having attacked her fiancé and said he injured himself. However, she later admitted that she attacked him with a knife that she brought along with her. She handed over the blood-stained knife to the police,” the police said.

The police said the woman was against marriage and wanted to remain single. She even had asked her parents not to find any matches for her. However, she said her parents went ahead with the marriage proposal against her wishes. She told the police she hatched the plan to avoid getting married permanently.

She took him to a temple on a hilltop and asked him to close his eyes. She then tied a cloth around his eyes and slit Rama Naidu’s throat, but got frightened at the sight of blood oozing out of his neck.

She tied the chunni around his neck to stop the bleeding. However, Rama Naidu fell unconscious at the foothill after the woman, with the help of locals, got Ramu Naidu admitted to a hospital in Ravikamatam. Later, she fled out of fear, the police added. Ramu Naidu, who is recovering, told the police that there was a brief argument between them.

He said when the woman asked him to close his eyes and he did so. But he was shocked when she attacked him with a knife. The police have registered a case against the woman and set her for remand. Further investigation into the case is underway. The woman was supposed to get married to Rama Naidu on May 26.