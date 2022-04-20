Grasim to set up AP’s biggest caustic soda unit with Rs 2,700 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Grasim Industries Limited will set up Andhra Pradesh’s biggest caustic soda unit at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, providing employment directly to 1,300 people and indirectly to another 1,150. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the firm’s first chlor-alkali manufacturing site at Balabhadrapuram village in East Godavari’s Biccavolu mandal on April 21, Industries Minister G Amarnath said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the minister said Grasim has agreed to comply with the government policy of providing 75 per cent of jobs to local residents. The government had brought in a legislation mandating industries in the State to provide 75 per cent of employment to locals.He said Grasim uses advanced technologies to prevent contamination of underground water and has included a combined water-cum-effluent treatment and recycle plant with zero liquid discharge facility.