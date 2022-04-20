Learning achievement test for schoolkids tomorrow 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department on Thursday will conduct the State-Level Learning Achievement (SLLA) test for students of classes 4, 6 and 8 in the State. The Andhra Pradesh government decided to conduct the test as the Covid-19 pandemic had severely hampered the learning abilities of school students.

The exam aims at assessing the learning interruptions among students and direct the authorities towards taking the remedial measures.In the earlier united Krishna district, authorities have identified 297 schools, both government and private.

The SLIA test will be taken by class 4 students of 165 schools, class 6 students of 73 schools and class 8 students of 59 schools. Special teams have been appointed for the smooth conduct of the assessment under the supervision of district education officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana.

The DEO said the question papers prepared by the department with the support of National Council of Education and Research Training, have arrived in the district. The question pattern will be similar for all districts and they will be kept in police stations. The assement on Mathematics, English and Telugu

subjects will be conducted in two sessions, DEO Tahera added.