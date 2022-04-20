Ongole civic body to get new council building

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is going to get a new council building with chambers for mayor and deputy mayor soon.The OMC authorities took a decision to go for a new building as there are no separate chambers for the newly-elected Mayor and Deputy Mayors in the existing building.

In this connection, the OMC authorities have submitted a request to the Municipal department authorities. The authorities have decided to go for construction with an estimated cost of around `2 crore from its own funds.The officials concerned have already consulted a private architecture consultancy and approved the detailed project report (DPR).Now, the OMC officials are making arrangements to start the construction works within a short period.

“We are planning to construct a new single floor building in the place of our old town planning building, which was demolished a few months ago. With this new building, the OMC will get a large council meeting hall with separate chambers for Mayor and Deputy Mayors. This new building will also have a resting lounge for the corporators too,” Sundararami Reddy, Municipal Engineer (ME)-OMC told TNIE on Tuesday.