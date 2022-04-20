STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole civic body to get new council building

In this connection, the OMC authorities have submitted a request to the Municipal department authorities.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is going to get a new council building with chambers for mayor and deputy mayor soon.The OMC authorities took a decision to go for a new building as there are no separate chambers for the newly-elected Mayor and Deputy Mayors in the existing building.

In this connection, the OMC authorities have submitted a request to the Municipal department authorities. The authorities have decided to go for construction with an estimated cost of around `2 crore from its own funds.The officials concerned have already consulted a private architecture consultancy and approved the detailed project report (DPR).Now, the OMC officials are making arrangements to start the construction works within a short period.

“We are planning to construct a new single floor building in the place of our old town planning building, which was demolished a few months ago. With this new building, the OMC will get a large council meeting hall with separate chambers for Mayor and Deputy Mayors. This new building will also have a resting lounge for the corporators too,” Sundararami Reddy, Municipal Engineer (ME)-OMC told TNIE on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Municipal Corporation OMC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp