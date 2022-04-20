Peddireddy blames TD regime’s faulty decisions, mismanagement for power sector crisis in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy squarely blamed the previous TDP regime’s mismanagement and faulty decision-making for the present energy crisis. Reviewing the power situation in the State with officials of Discoms other power utilities on Tuesday, the minister said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years has made every effort to remedy the situation.

“When the YSRC formed the government, the power sector was in disarray with Discoms mired in a debt trap, as the subsidy reimbursement due from the government was not cleared by the previous TDP government,” he said. The Power Purchase Agreements for 25 years put the energy department in bankruptcy. The losses of State power utilities increased from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 27,200 crore and the debt burden increased from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 62,000 crore due to faulty decision-making of the previous regime. The expenditure being incurred by the energy department also increased from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 48,000 crore.

The minister said TDP government entered PPAs with private solar power companies to pay Rs 8.09 per unit, while the solar power was available in the market at Rs 2.44 per unit and if backdown charges are also calculated, the unit cost would be not more than Rs 3.54. “Such faulty decisions resulted in Discoms making losses at Rs 29,000 crore by December 31, 2019. The power companies were due Rs 20,000 crore by that time. The revenue gap increased from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. Such pacts to purchase solar and wind power at higher rates created a situation where the Dicosms had to pay Rs 3,500 crore additionally every year for the next 25 years,” he said.

He explained that at the time of the State bifurcation, AP Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL) did not have any working capital loans. Between 2014-19, Rs 6,000 crore OpEx loans were taken and the capital loan of the company which was Rs 7,839.60 crore at the time of bifurcation increased to Rs 13,253.68 crore by March 31, 2019. As on March 31, 2022, APPDCL’s capital loans stood at Rs 14,159.66 crore, while working capital loans stood at Rs 5,469.36 crore.“The figures speak for themselves. The Chandrababu Naidu government had pushed the energy department into a debt trap.”

The TDP government has paid only Rs 4,000 crore as subsidy reimbursement to the Discoms for five years between 2014-19, while our government has been paying Rs 9,000 crore every year to Discoms for subsidies since it came to power in 2019. Between 2014-19, the government has paid Rs 24,165 crore only towards its dues to the Discoms, but the government in the last three years paid Rs 35,963 crore,” he explained.