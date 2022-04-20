STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram-displaced tribals agree to shift to rehab colony

The tribals of Kondamodalu and other hamlets had been reluctant to leave their dwellings for the past five years. 

Polavaram irrigation project spillway gates. ( File Photo)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major step to speed up the execution of Polavaram Irrigation Project, the district administration has convinced tribals of Kondamodalu and neighbouring hamlets of the submergence area in Devipatnam mandal to shift to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies. The tribals of Kondamodalu and other hamlets had been reluctant to leave their dwellings for the past five years. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam said the tribals of submerged villages have agreed in principle to shift to the R&R colony constructed at Neladonelapadu village in Gangavaram mandal after several rounds of talks, persuasion and relentless efforts by the district administration. 

The R&R Colony was inaugurated by Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar on Tuesday. The programme was attended by MLA N Dhanalakshmi, MLC Anantha Babu, ITDA Project Officer Dhanunjay and Polavaram Project Administrative Officer Praveen Aditya. 

As part of rehabilitation of the Polavaram project oustees, 358 tribal families from Kondamodalu and seven other hamlets  will be shifted to the R&R colony at Neladonelapadu. They include Kondamodalu (23 families), Mettugudem (18), Thativada (38), Kokkaragudem (77), Nadipudi (35), Teliperu (40), Somarlapadu (52) and Peddagudem (75). The Polavaram project oustees from 17 villages in Rampachodavaram division will be shifted to R&R colonies. 

As part of the rehabilitation project for the displaced, 278 houses have been constructed at Pothavaram, 314 at Musullakunta, 78 at Kambalampalem, 306 at Indukuru-1, 117 houses at Indukuru-2, 129 at Pedabhimpalli-2, 268 at Pedabhimpalli-3 in the Agency area. Construction of 1,076 houses have been completed for the project displaced in Rajupalem and Krishnudipalem of Gokavaram mandal in East Godvari district. 

In all, 234 hamlets in the newly carved out Alluri Sitarama Raju District will be submerged under Polavaram project. Of the total, 44 are located in Devipatnam, 61 in Kunavaram, 54 in VR Puram, 32 in Chintur and 43 in Yetapaka mandals of the erstwhile East Godavari district. A total of 68,116 displaced families have been identified. About 240 tribals of Kondamodalu have been given the R&R package and the remaining 120 will get it soon. 

