Scholar wins Ashok Singhal Vedic award

The award was instituted by the Singhal Foundation in honour of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Ashok  Singhal.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Gullapalli Sita Ramachandra Murthy Ghanapathi, the founder of Sri Dattatreya Veda Vidya Gurukulam in  Rajamahendravaram, has become the first Telugu vedic scholar to receive the prestigious Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Award. 

He received the award from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a function at Chinmaya Mission in New Delhi on Monday. The vedic community regards the award as equal to the President’s Award. The award was instituted by the Singhal Foundation in honour of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Ashok  Singhal. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh a citation and a memento.

Gullapalli has already been honoured with ‘Vedardha Chudamani’ and ‘Swadhyaya Ratna’ titles. His father late Gullapalli Anjaneya Ghanapathi was a President’s Award recipient.

Ramachandra established the vedic school in October 2000 at Aryapuram in Rajamahendravaram. Shringeri Peethadhishwar,  Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhishwar, Ahobila Peethadhishwar and Jeeyar Swamy are among the dignitaries who attended the school.

