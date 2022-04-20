YSRC slams TD for ‘false’ campaign against govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders accused the Opposition TDP of spreading malicious propaganda over the State’s finances. Addressing separate press conferences on Tuesday, YSRC leaders came down heavily on the opposition and a section of the media for equating the State with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, and creating panic among the public on state finances with mala fide intentions. The ministers reiterated that no other government has come up with a wide selection of welfare schemes, like the YSRC government, that benefited lakhs of people.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rolled out ‘Navaratnalu’ to uplift the weaker sections and support the backward communities, but the opposition is unable to digest the good governance. He asked why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has 40 years of political experience, had failed to launch such welfare schemes during his tenure. Asserting that the State government will always stand by the downtrodden and strive for their development, Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna flayed TDP leaders for trying to defame the government with false propaganda.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said that TDP leaders are plotting to defame schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena, Housing for poor, free electricity, Nadu-Nedu, which benefited lakhs of people covering all sections of the society. He said the State’s financial woes were to be largely blamed on the TDP government, which left its successor saddled with a pile of debts and unpaid bills.