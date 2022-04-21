AP govt seeks more revenue from mines department 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Apart from ensuring transparency in mining leases, the State government wants to take all possible measures for increasing the revenue to the State exchequer through the Department of Mines. At a review meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that several reforms, like e-auction, were rolled out in the department as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that several people are entering the mining sector after the commencement of approvals through e-auction, Peddireddy felt that issues coming in the way of pending leases should be resolved with coordination among the officials of mines, forest and environment departments.

After getting leases from the mines department, several people failed to get the required approvals from the Environment and Forest department, he said and suggested that the officials look into the issue. Out of the total 5,146 minor mineral mining leases, 2,276 had all the approvals.

While congratulating the officials for bringing more leases under operation, the minister wanted them to take steps for commencing mining activities in all the remaining leases. He said liaison officers will be appointed from the mines department. Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and other officials were present.