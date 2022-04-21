STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP implementing CTS as per Centre’s directions: Minister

Even if a beneficiary takes cash instead of ration rice, s/he can change the option later, if needed, the minister explained.  

ration shop

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the State government is implementing the Cash Transfer Scheme (CTS) instead of supplying ration rice to the beneficiaries following the directions of the Centre. 

Speaking to journalists at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao said that the Centre, in 2017, had directed all the States to implement CTS instead of supplying rice to the ration beneficiaries. 

“The Centre had proposed the CTS with a good intention of doing justice to all ration-card holders. The scheme has already been implemented in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli,” the minister said.

The minister said a survey would be conducted for the implementation of the CTS and steps would be initiated to implement the scheme across the State, once the rate of the rice is finalised. The beneficiaries can decide whether to take cash or ration rice. Even if a beneficiary takes cash instead of ration rice, s/he can change the option later, if needed, the minister explained.  

No one’s ration card will be revoked if she/he chooses CTS, the minister said and appealed to the beneficiaries not to believe in the false propaganda of the opposition parties.The state government was continuing the process of issuing ration cards twice a year, in June and December, with an aim of giving the card to all eligible beneficiaries, Rao said, adding that the cash transfer would be given only to a woman member in the family.

The minister clarified that the number of vehicles supplying ration rice at people’s doorstep will not be reduced after the implementation of CTS. He also warned of taking stern action against rice smuggling.
Civil Supplies Corporation managing director G Veerapandian  said that the Centre had allowed supply of grain to millers at prices fixed last year and the same procedure would be followed while sending kharif and rabi crops to millers. 

Full grain would be procured from the farmers. So far, 1.58 lakh metric tonnes of grain has been procured. 
State Food Commission Chairman Vijay Pratap Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar and other officials were also present.

Somu sees conspiracy to send rice overseas via ports

BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy in the State government’s plan to implement CTS instead of supplying rice to the ration-card holders. Speaking to reporters, Veerraju accused the State government of mounting pressure on the beneficiaries to go for CTS.

“In a survey conducted by the civil supplies department in Gajuwaka, Anakapalli Narsapuram, Kakinada and Nandyal, the majority of beneficiaries preferred to accept rice instead of CTS. The survey also revealed that beneficiaries in Narasapur, where the Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao hails from, are also opting for PDS rice instead of CTS,” the BJP State chief said. “It is clearly evident that the state government is diluting the door-to-door supply of ration in the state. This is part of a conspiracy to send rice abroad through ports,” Veerraju alleged.

